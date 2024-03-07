Bianca Belair receives racist abuse for being featured as WWE 2K24 cover Superstar

A WWE Games Instagram post with a photo of Cody Rhodes flanked by Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as cover Superstars for WWE 2K24 received several racist comments as “fans” targeted Bianca Belair.

“Bianca doesnt belong. But I guess gotta have a black,” IG user e3crock wrote on the post.

“The two on the left yes. Bianca. Absolutely not,” said another IG user with the name matt_sorrow13.

“Why Bianca,” wrote garou_gl, while hdotlika added, “Lol y’all only included Bianca because, you know, “diversity.’”

User realist_feline_inthe_sticks added, “F bianca in a Confederate flag way.”

Pedro5753 wrote, “3?? All I can see are Rhea and Cody only…”

These comments are just some of the tons of comments posted by racist so-called fans, most of which were met with condemnation from other Instagram users.

Current WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley also posted on X reacting to the horrible comments.

“EST ain’t just a nickname… @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet. Y’all just mad that she’s better than you,” Ripley wrote.

Zelina Vega also chimed in, adding, “Bianca is one of the best this business and WORLD has ever seen. When I think of a hard worker, stand out, path paver, and someone who is genuinely a proud representation of her culture, it’s Bianca. She deserves everything she’s gotten and MORE. She EARNED the name EST. The “fans” that took part in the blatant disrespect and hate towards her and other black men and women should be ashamed and embarrassed. It’s disgusting. But your hate will never EVER dim their shine. We love you B. You continue to be an inspiration to all of us.”

Former WWE champion Big E wrote that black women in this industry face a regular barrage of racism and misogyny from “fans” and have been for far too long.

“You cannot diminish their light. You cannot erase their contributions to this industry,” E wrote.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

