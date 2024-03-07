Adam Copeland returns on Dynamite, sets up I Quit match with Christian Cage

Adam Copeland returned to AEW television after several weeks out and set up a third encounter against Christian Cage.

The Rated-R Superstar showed up when The Patriarchy were posing at the top of the ramp, sneaking from behind. Copeland shoved Luchasaurus off the stage and then chocked out Nick Wayne. He also managed to block a low blow from Shayna and proceeded to chase his former tag team partner backstage and out of the arena.

After Cage managed to escape, Copeland challenged Cage to an I Quit match for the TNT title at the Dynamite in Toronto, a match which was immediately made official by AEW President Tony Khan.

Dynamite in Toronto will be held on March 20 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

