WWE News and Notes

– During a recent appearance on The Battleground podcast, Omos emphasized his desire to booked on the WrestleMania 40 card.

He said: “Yeah, I think obviously, the one coming up is the big Super Bowl of WWE. So hopefully I get to have a match at WrestleMania. That is always my goal every year to be on that card. Because no WrestleMania is a dream for some but man, it’s an honor for me whenever I get to be out there, you know, be with the fans and just absorb the atmosphere of about 80,000-100,000 people, there’s nothing like that. It’s always my biggest goal every year, absolutely.”

– John Cena was asked by Chris Van Vliet what his favorite WWE Championship win is

Cena: “My next one.”

– A new report from PWInsider notes that it will be mid-to-late Spring 2024 before the company returns to the Kingdom. The working plan is for WWE to hold their next Saudi premium live event in late May of this year. It remains to be seen if they will be in Riyadh or Jeddah. There’s also no word yet on what the theme will be, but they could go with Night of Champions or Super ShowDown or perhaps a gimmick they’ve never used for the Kingdom.

– WWE posted:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

