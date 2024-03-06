Updates on Matt Hardy’s AEW contract, Guevara’s suspension, and Kazuchika Okada

– Matt Hardy’s current deal with AEW is set to expire this month, reports Fightful.

Originally, Jeff Hardy’s deal was set to match up to Matt’s as far as length, but injuries and inactivity led to time being added onto his deal.

– PWInsider reports that Kazuchika Okada is expected to debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– Update on Sammy Guevara Suspension

“The issues was Sammy Guevara was told to pin Hardy following the botched Shooting Star Press but he went ahead and hit his GTH finishing move.

It is unclear why the referee or AEW’s medical team didn’t just stop the match immediately”

source: Wrestling Observer

