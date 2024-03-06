Sting wanted to put over The Young Bucks in his final match

“For those involved in the construction of Sting’s Retirement match, including Tony Khan, it was imperative that Sting won.

Sting preferred to give the moment and momentum to the Young Bucks. But that was not going to happen as Khan and the Bucks, all firmly believed that Sting should end his career with a victory.

Khan, the Bucks, and Sting ultimately agreed that a fun, happy ending would be best for AEW”.

source: SI

