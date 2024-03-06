Rollins cleared to return to the ring, WWE on A&E viewership, AEW Big Business ticket sales

– Seth Rollins has been medically cleared to return to the ring. The news was announced by Rollins himself last night on Raw. Rollins, who did not miss any TV time during his injury, tore his MCL and partially tore his meniscus as well when he wrestled Jinder Mahal on Raw in January. He did not require surgery and doctors were confident that he would be healing up in just over a month.

The decision was taken to not strip him off the title after the diagnosis with the plan that he would be good to go for WrestleMania. It looks like Rollins will be pulling double duty at WrestleMania, teaming with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on night one and then defending his WWE World Heavyweight title against Drew McIntyre on night two.

– Week two of the new season of WWE on A&E had Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs Macho Man on Rivals and then was followed by the biography of Sgt. Slaughter. The 8PM showing of The Snake vs Macho Man had 316,000 viewers an a 0.06 rating in 18-49, landing in #59 on the chart. That is down from last week’s 351,000 viewers and 0.07. The Sgt Slaughter episode of WWE Biography followed with just 276,000 viewers and 0.07 rating in 18-49, finishing in #50 on the chart. That is also down from the 377,000 and 0.11 of last week. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

– The Dynamite: Big Business show for next week is inching closer to 7,000 tickets distributed according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix. This show will have the debut of Mercedes Mone. The count is currently at approximately 6,896 tickets and the TD Garden in Boston is set for 7,563 seats at the moment. AEW recently opened up seats on the hard cam section.

The top level remains largely unsold across from the camera and the rest of the building is going to be curtained off. The last time AEW were in the same building they drew 8,956 for the Blood & Guts show last July.

Tickets are available starting from $26.50 on Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

