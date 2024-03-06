Preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, the first episode of programming following this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event. Below is the show preview.

-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

a lot has changed I love you, but I am not holding anything back pic.twitter.com/vEcaSuRAGI — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) March 6, 2024

-Riho vs. Kris Statlander

After a big win in Greensboro on Sunday, former TBS Champion @callmekrisstat battles former #AEW Women's World Champion Riho on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! Kris Statlander vs. Riho TONIGHT@GS_District | Atlanta, GA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/nKiSZ9x3aT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2024

-AEW to introduce new set

