Preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, the first episode of programming following this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event. Below is the show preview.
-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
a lot has changed
I love you, but I am not holding anything back
-Riho vs. Kris Statlander
After a big win in Greensboro on Sunday, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander battles former AEW Women's World Champion Riho on AEW Dynamite TONIGHT!
Kris Statlander vs. Riho
TONIGHT
Gas South District | Atlanta, GA
Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | TBS Network
-AEW to introduce new set