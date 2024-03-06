Notes on Jack Perry and Alexa Bliss

– Last night at NJPWs Anniversary Show, with the help of House of Torture, Jack Perry defeated Shota Umino to move on to the second round of the New Japan Cup. Afterwards, Perry would officially join House of Torture.

Jack Perry has joined House of Torture!! pic.twitter.com/EtpP8NmDK9 — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) March 6, 2024

– Alexa Bliss has not yet reappeared on WWE programming since the birth of her first child.

During her absence, false accounts have exploited the situation by deceiving individuals. A specific fraudulent account even requested a fan to send them a message on Twitter. Alexa Bliss has today confronted the impersonator directly, demanding they cease impersonating her.

She quoted the following on X:

Maybe stop pretending to be me https://t.co/ia5FzsguFF — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 5, 2024

