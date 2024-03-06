New match announced for AEW Dynamite, new set design revealed (photo)
Hook defends the FTW Championship against Brian Cage tonight on AEW “Dynamite” from Georgia.
TONIGHT, Wed 3/6@GS_District Atlanta
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, tonight 8pm ET/7pm CT
FTW Championship@730hook vs @briancagegmsi
After weeks of altercations, Coldhearted Handsome Devil HOOK defends the FTW Title vs former champ "The Machine" Brian Cage on TBS
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/M9u3nUreRU
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 6, 2024
Tonight’s episode of Dynamite is being billed as the “new season” and will have a new-look in terms of set, color scheme, and even logo.
The new Dynamite set has been revealed.
– (via Sports Illustrated) #aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cL4nr31Mxz
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 6, 2024