New match announced for AEW Dynamite, new set design revealed (photo)

Mar 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Hook defends the FTW Championship against Brian Cage tonight on AEW “Dynamite” from Georgia.

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite is being billed as the “new season” and will have a new-look in terms of set, color scheme, and even logo.

