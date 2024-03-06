New match announced for AEW Dynamite, new set design revealed (photo)

Hook defends the FTW Championship against Brian Cage tonight on AEW “Dynamite” from Georgia.

TONIGHT, Wed 3/6@GS_District Atlanta

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, tonight 8pm ET/7pm CT FTW Championship@730hook vs @briancagegmsi After weeks of altercations, Coldhearted Handsome Devil HOOK defends the FTW Title vs former champ "The Machine" Brian Cage on TBS

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/M9u3nUreRU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 6, 2024

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite is being billed as the “new season” and will have a new-look in terms of set, color scheme, and even logo.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

