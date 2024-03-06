Kazuchika Okada joins AEW, Josh Alexander on TNA picking up his contact option

– Kazuchika Okada is All Elite…

He is now business partners with @youngbucks in The Elite, and tonight it's official: @rainmakerXokada is ALL ELITE!

Welcome to @AEW, Kazuchika Okada!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LfPVLoWH1r — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 7, 2024

– Josh Alexander talks about TNA picking up his option in his contract…

“I signed the contract two years ago, man. I’ve seen people on Twitter and stuff like that being like, ‘Josh is being held hostage,’ and all this stuff. I want to dispel that, first and foremost. At the end of the day, I want to be able to look myself in the mirror with my head held high, and say I carried myself as a professional. Did I explore the option of them not extending my contract? Sure. Never hurts to ask.”

