Former WWE Tough Enough star is a wanted man

Former professional wrestler and congressional candidate Daniel Rodimer is wanted for murder, in connection with a homicide on the Las Vegas Strip last year, a law enforcement source tells News 3 Nevada.

Records indicate a criminal complaint and arrest warrant for Rodimer were filed in Las Vegas Justice Court this week for one charge of open murder.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in January that a male was found suffering injuries purportedly from an accident at a Las Vegas resort on October 29, 2023. He was transferred to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives learned a man was involved in a fight inside a hotel room, LVMPD said in a statement. The Clark County Coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide, saying the cause was blunt force trauma to the head.

Rodimer was a professional wrestler, who appeared for WWE during their 4th season of “Tough Enough” and competed in different independent circuits under the ring name Dan Rodman. As a staunch Republican, he unsuccessfully ran for Nevada’s third congressional district in 2020 and a Texas congressional seat in 2021.

