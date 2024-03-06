Cena attends Ricky Stanicky movie world premiere in New York

Yesterday evening, Amazon MGM Studios hosted the red carpet world premiere of the new R-rated comedy Ricky Stanicky, which stars John Cena, at the Regal Times Square in New York.

Attendees included director/co-writer Peter Farrelly and stars John Cena, Andrew Santino, Jermaine Fowler, Lex Scott Davis, Jeff Ross, and Anja Savcic as well as producer John Jacobs and more.

Special guests included R’Bonney Gabriel, Eric West, Liris Crosse, Kalen Allen, Richard Kind, Joey Valence & Brae, Troy Iwata, Jojo & Nicky Scarlotta, James Murray, Joe Gatto, Clark Gregg, Mekhi Becton and many more.

The movie features John Cena in the role of Ricky Stanicky, a nonexistent person created by three friends to serve as an alibi for their immature behavior. Unfortunately, the man portraying Ricky Stanicky takes his role of a lifetime too far and the friends begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.

The movie is released on Prime Video tomorrow, March 7.

