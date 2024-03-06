3/4/24 WWE Raw Viewership

This week’s episode of Raw drew the third least-watched episode of the show of 2024 so far, getting only 1,648,000 viewers, down 88,000 viewers from the prior week.

The show started with 1,721,000 viewers and then dropped slightly to 1,709,000 viewers before ending the night with 1,516,000 viewers.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.57, 0.55, and 0.51 ratings respectively for an average of 0.54, down 0.03 from the previous week. The show was #2 overall on all of television behind The Bachelor on ABC which drew a 0.69.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

