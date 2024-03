Collision on Saturday night on the eve of Revolution drew 455,000 viewers, up 70,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the second most-watched Collision of 2024 so far. The show had a 0.13 rating in 18-49, up 0.02 from the last episode and was #10 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

