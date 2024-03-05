Vince McMahon sells millions of his TKO stock, McIntyre issues a warning to Logan Paul

– Vince McMahon sells 5,350,000 TKO shares, a value of $412 million.

– Drew McIntyre revealed that he took notice of Logan Paul putting an effort to make a video about his recent big-time win and events on the road to WrestleMania 40.

I appreciate Logan taking the time to make a video, he has a huge fanbase which puts my name across his huge fanbase. He’s obviously very talented in putting videos together. So, it was a nice little video to watch. However, he did put out a warning for The Maverick that he should prepared to face the wrath he can unleash on social media after holding it back for years. I suggest if you come at me on social media, you’re prepared for my responses because I’m unleased. I’ve been holding back for a few years now, but I’m not holding back anymore so you’re taking a huge risk in coming at Drew McIntyre and that was me being gentle in my response.

