Trish Stratus on a potential return at Money in the Bank in Toronto

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Trish Stratus commented on potentially returning to WWE for Toronto’s Money in the Bank PLE…

“Would I welcome another match in Toronto? Absolutely. For like, perhaps the final one? Yeah. We had a retirement match. Is this the post-retirement, retirement match? Maybe, in Toronto.”

“It’s another thing to put on — I don’t know. Maybe. Do I have an unfinished story with Zoey (Stark)? I sure do. So there’s a lot of things. There’s a lot of talent that I look at too that I’m like, I would love to get in the ring with, let’s say, Rhea Ripley for example.”

(quotes: SEScoops.com)

