RVD vs. Riddle announced, How many stitches did Darby Allin require?

Mar 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Wrestling Observer reports that Darby Allin only needed 12 stitches stemming from his AEW Revolution high spot.

– Matt Riddle vs RVD announced for 4/20…

