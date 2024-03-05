RVD vs. Riddle announced, How many stitches did Darby Allin require?
– The Wrestling Observer reports that Darby Allin only needed 12 stitches stemming from his AEW Revolution high spot.
– Matt Riddle vs RVD announced for 4/20…
