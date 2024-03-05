Match announced for AEW Dynamite, NXT debut, TNA Sacrifice note, more
– Brogan Finlay made his NXT debut tonight. His new name is Uriah Connors where he lost to Shawn Spears.
– Ilja Dragunov will defend the NXT Championship against Tony D’Angelo at NXT “Stand and Deliver” on April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
– Announced for Dynamite..
TOMORROW, Wed 3/6 Atlanta
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, tomorrow 8pm ET/7pm CT
Kris Statlander vs Riho
After a big win in Greensboro on Sunday, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander battles former AEW Women's World Champion Riho in Georgia on Dynamite TOMORROW!
– According the PWInsider, TNA Sacrifice is nearly sold out.