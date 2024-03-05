Match announced for AEW Dynamite, NXT debut, TNA Sacrifice note, more

– Brogan Finlay made his NXT debut tonight. His new name is Uriah Connors where he lost to Shawn Spears.

– Ilja Dragunov will defend the NXT Championship against Tony D’Angelo at NXT “Stand and Deliver” on April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

– Announced for Dynamite..

TOMORROW, Wed 3/6@GS_District Atlanta

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, tomorrow 8pm ET/7pm CT Kris Statlander vs Riho After a big win in Greensboro on Sunday, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander battles former @AEW Women's World Champion Riho in Georgia on Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Q0lecNFZUd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 6, 2024

– According the PWInsider, TNA Sacrifice is nearly sold out.

