John Cena on speaking with MJF at The Iron Claw premier

“So the whole totality of the thing is I knew he was going to be there. I don’t think the old me would have associated with him just because of how WWE I was. I still am WWE, but there is room for competition and competition is great and just because you don’t wear the company brand I have doesn’t mean you’re a bad performer.

Sports entertainment is a finicky business, and again, there’s a lot of chances to make moments. This is one of their top performers for AEW and I don’t know if I’m going to be the target of a moment. I’m just going to support my friend in a movie. He couldn’t have been nicer. He couldn’t have been more cordial. We met each other and I got pulled away to take some pictures and then we were about to go do everything else before I even got to you, and I was like, ‘Hold on. Give me two minutes.’ I shook his hand. I said, ‘Man, I’m so sorry.

Excuse my ignorance, I didn’t know what to expect from you today. You are a class act. I can’t believe you’re as professional as you are. That’s just my ignorance. I’m sorry I had that judgment. I want to thank you for being so special. Thanks for making my night.’ Then we got back and I was able to talk to him more and I kind of was like, ‘Maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day’, and all that. There’s no denying the fact that he’s doing good work and I don’t think that I should ignore that. Honestly, I was floored by his professionalism. Where it would have been an easy target at a wrestling movie premiere to have yourself a moment, and we did have a moment, and it was one that the internet paid attention to. It was one where I was hoping that this person that I met, I could once bet on like, ‘Man, oh, we just get you over here. That’d be awesome’ but it was great. It was great to meet a professional, classy, driven young man.”

