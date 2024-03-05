Sammy Guevara suspended

Mar 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Sammy Guevara reportedly suspended from #AEW due to a incident In his match with Jeff Hardy

Fightful Select has learned that All Elite Wrestling mainstay Sammy Guevara is now serving a suspension in connection to the February 14 match he had against Jeff Hardy.

During the match, Jeff Hardy sustained an injury, and concussion protocol was not followed, which resulted in Guevara hitting his finisher on Hardy, which we’re told shouldn’t have happened.”

