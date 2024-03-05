Sammy Guevara suspended

Sammy Guevara reportedly suspended from #AEW due to a incident In his match with Jeff Hardy

Fightful Select has learned that All Elite Wrestling mainstay Sammy Guevara is now serving a suspension in connection to the February 14 match he had against Jeff Hardy.

During the match, Jeff Hardy sustained an injury, and concussion protocol was not followed, which resulted in Guevara hitting his finisher on Hardy, which we’re told shouldn’t have happened.”

¡TALENTO SUSPENDIDO EN AEW! ❌❌ La empresa ha decidido suspender a Sammy Guevara tras lo ocurrido en el combate contra Jeff Hardy en #AEWRampage . El motivo sería porque no se siguió el protocolo de conmoción cerebral causando que Sammy aplique la "GTH" a Jeff. Esto último es… pic.twitter.com/zg6rvgPIFp — Planeta wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) March 5, 2024

