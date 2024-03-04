WWE World Heavyweight Title Bout Set For Night 1 Of WrestleMania 40

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

It was announced during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw that Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has been 100% medically cleared to return to the ring.

As part of the announcement, it was also confirmed later in the show that Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will take place at WrestleMania XL: Night 2 on April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The belief is that Rollins and Cody Rhodes will take on The Rock and Roman Reigns at night one of WrestleMania XL, with Cody vs. Reigns also expected for night two of WrestleMania XL for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WrestleMania XL results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.

