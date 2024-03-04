WWE RAW Results 3/4/24

The road to WrestleMania XL continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening starting at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, with just over 30 days remaining until WrestleMania XL.

On tap for this week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is Drew McIntyre vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso, “The Man” Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax and much more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, March 4, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (3/4/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started. We then shoot inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show.

Cody Rhodes Kicks Things Off

The theme for Cody Rhodes plays and out comes “The American Nightmare” to kick off this week’s show. He asks San Antonio what they’d like him to talk about. He then mentions how he’d like to talk about how he’s facing Roman Reigns, the greatest champion in company history, on the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania XL.

Unfortunately, he’s got this one outstanding issue with a guy named, The Rock. He talks about how The Rock released a 16 minute video about him, deleted it, and five minutes later re-posted a 21 minute video. He says The Rock then went on SmackDown and called everyone meth-heads and talked about his dog. He looked in the camera and warned him not to talk about his dog.

Cody says the biggest headline is that The Rock did not accept his challenge for a singles match. He says he spun that and presented a whole new challenge like the master politician he is. He says no wonder people want The Rock to run for office. He says it is true they had a talk and mentions how Rock said the people don’t want Cody vs. Roman, they want Rock vs. Roman.

He says then something interesting happened because the fans chanted something else. The fans in the arena cut him off with a loud “We want Cody!” chant. He mentions how The Rock then called all of you “Cody Crybabies.” He asks if there are any “Cody Crybabies” in the house tonight. Everyone pops. He then brings up Rock’s tag-team challenge for WrestleMania XL.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Joins Cody Rhodes In The Ring

With that said, he says it’s time for his friend Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to come out. The theme for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion plays and out he comes wearing all yellow. Bright-ass yellow. He settles in the ring and his music dies down, but the fans keep singing. He welcomes us to “Monday Night Rollins” as always.

Rollins asks Cody what he’s thinking. Cody brings up Seth offering to have his back heading into his fight with The Bloodline. He mentions how Rollins was there when The Rock slapped him, and even with a bum knee and back, he continues to be there for him. He mentions other than Reigns, his only loss has been to Drew McIntyre.

He says if Rollins wants to focus on Drew, he understands. Seth says while he respects Cody giving him “the out,” he can handle Drew McIntyre. He says he mentioned last week how there are some things bigger than us. He says taking down The Bloodline is the biggest thing they can do. It’s not just Cody’s story that needs to get finished at WrestleMania XL, it’s his, too.

Seth says he entered WWE over 10 years ago with Reigns with a goal of taking the power and spreading it to the people. He says Reigns wants all the power and he wants to keep it all for himself. He says they are this close to Reigns having “absolute power” now that The Rock has joined him in The Bloodline. Seth says he’s over The Rock, he’s not sure about San Antonio.

Fans chant “Rocky sucks!” Good thing they didn’t chant “Die Rocky Die!” Rollins says he hasn’t been The Rock for a long time and damn sure hasn’t been “The People’s Champ” for a long time. He says he’s not gonna call him these things any more. He thinks he’s gonna call him something different from now on. He mentions “Roody-Poo” and the fans chant Diareah Dwayne.

He asks if Rock is serious being on Instagram for over 20 minutes. Rollins brings up how The Rock claimed he can snap his fingers and make the WWE World Heavyweight Championship go away. He says The Rock mentioned being his boss because of his job in TKO. He dares Rock to try and take it from him. He brings up how The Rock claimed he made wrestling cool again.

“Diareah Dwayne, you haven’t been cool for about 20 years, pal!” He then mentions how today he has been 100-percent medically cleared. He says he’ll be at SmackDown this Friday to confront The Bloodline. He says he told Cody he’s got his back in this fight with The Bloodline, so he wants to ask him, does he have his back. Cody pauses and says to answer his question he also has a message for The Rock.

He looks into the camera and tells The Rock it’s been a long time since he hasn’t had something just handed to him. He says he’s not gonna whine in a 21-minute promo, he’s gonna come to SmackDown and stand alongside Rollins and stand across from The Bloodline in the great state of Texas, and this Friday, he’ll give him face-to-face his very clear and obvious answer for what’s happening at WrestleMania XL. He throws his mic down and his theme plays to end the segment.

GUNTHER vs. Cody Rhodes

We see Dominik Mysterio stretching backstage as he prepares for his showdown against “The Ring General” GUNTHER when we return. On that note, we head into a quick commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see “Dirty” Dom in the ring, with JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in his corner at ringside. The theme for Imperium hits next and out comes the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history for our opening match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. GUNTHER controls things early on, but then Dom-Dom surprises GUNTHER with a chop of his own that echoes throughout the Frost Bank Center. The crowd gasps at that. GUNTHER dominates from then on, taking it to The Judgment Day member.

He re-groups at ringside with McDonagh as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see much of the same until McDonagh gets on the apron to distract GUNTHER, which allows Dom-Dom to drop kick “The Ring General” out to the floor. Dom hits a big chop on GUNTHER but then runs into a big lariat. GUNTHER gets a boston crab and gets the tap for the win.

Winner: GUNTHER

Raw G.M. Adam Pearce Talks To Damage CTRL, Shinsuke Nakamura

Backstage, we see Damage CTRL walking and laughing with Dakota Kai, gloating about what they did to Bayley. Raw G.M. Adam Pearce asks what they’re doing there. Kai reminds him that the Undisputed Women’s Tag Champs can go to either brand, but then mentions they’re here to scout Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler after them challenging them.

Shinsuke Nakamura approaches the Raw G.M. and wants to talk. Pearce says he’s got an Intercontinental Title announcement later tonight and says they can go talk. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

As we settle back in from the break, we see Andrade El Idolo arriving to the building with his gear. Michael Cole hypes his Raw debut later tonight. Back inside the arena, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are in the middle of making their ring entrance.

Already in the ring are their opponents, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. We see an “earlier tonight” interview with Chance and Carter, who talk about losing the titles to The Kabuki Warriors and how they plan to get them back at WrestleMania XL. Back live, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Baszler and Chance kick things off for their respective teams. Baszler controls the action early on, isolating the arm of Chance and working it over. She tags in Stark, who picks up where she left off. Damage CTRL are shown watching the action up close-and-personal at ringside. Stark talks to Damage CTRL from the ring as we head into a mid-match break.

When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action. Chance hits a wild 450 splash off the top but the victory is stolen by Stark moments later. Stark and Baszler get the win. After the match, Damage CTRL confronts Stark and Baszler. They say after they win at Roadblock, they’re gonna beat them and send them off crying like they did to Bayley. Baszler says they’ll see them next week.

Winners: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

When we return, we see Dom backstage recovering from his match with GUNTHER with the rest of The Judgment Day. Damian Priest lays out marching orders for the members, which includes JD McDonagh getting retribution on GUNTHER.

Back inside the arena, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee set up a video package looking at the history of the Becky Lynch and Nia Jax rivalry. After it wraps up, Becky Lynch’s theme hits and out comes “The Man” in her ring gear ready to do battle against her longtime nemesis.

Nia Jax’s theme hits next and out she comes for this one-on-one showdown. Cole points out Jax has never lost in singles action against Lynch. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some general back-and-forth action early, and then Nia settles into the offensive lead.

She connects with a big hip-attack in the corner and then does a Rikishi stink-face to Lynch. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Lynch firing up, but Nia cuts her off and grounds her. She heads to the middle rope and connects with a leg drop for a close pin attempt.

Nia looks for her finisher, but Lynch avoids it. Lynch looks for the Dis-Arm-Her, but Jax pulls herself and Lynch out to the floor. She rag-dolls Lynch on the floor. Liv Morgan appears out of nowhere and leaps off the barricade to attack Nia.

Cole reminds us the opposite happened last week when Lynch interfered in Liv’s match with Nia. Liv and Lynch bicker face-to-face in the ring. Nia pulls them both out and slams them on the floor and leaves them laying. Jax’s theme plays and she heads to the back as fans boo.

Winner: No Contest

More Intercontinental Title Talk Backstage With Adam Pearce

Ricochet is shown talking with Adam Pearce backstage when Pearce assures him everyone will hear his Intercontinental title announcement later tonight. In comes The Judgment Day, who say JD McDonagh deserves a shot at GUNTHER’s title. McDonagh starts to make his pitch but we cut right to commercial as he’s talking.

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Set For Next Week

Becky Lynch confronts Liv Morgan when we return. The two agree to a match for next week’s show. Rhea Ripley walks up to Lynch, who is still worked up. She just stops and laughs before walking on.

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

A video package airs to promote our main event for tonight between “Main Event” Jey Uso and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. We then return inside the Frost Bank Center where Andrade makes his way out to the ring in a mask. He takes the mask off and settles in the ring as we head to a commercial.

When we return, Cody Rhodes’ appearance at WWE World is announced, as is the special episode of The Pat McAfee Show from WWE World during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

From there, Adam Pearce announces Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh and Chad Gable will all compete next week to find out who will earn the shot at GUNTHER for the I-C title at WrestleMania XL. It will be a Gauntlet match to determine the challenger next week on Raw.

Back live, Andrade is still in the ring waiting on the arrival of his opponent. Apollo Crews’ theme hits and out he comes for this singles match showdown. The bell sounds and off we go. Andrade hits an offensive showcase for a couple of minutes en route to an easy victory. The Judgment Day were shown watching the entire time.

Winner: Andrade

The Judgment Day vs. Imperium

Sami Zayn is backstage with Jackie Redmond. He talks about how he knew a path to WrestleMania would present itself. He says this I-C Gauntlet next week is it. As he continues to talk, Ivar and Valhalla walk in. The two have words and a match is set for later tonight. Ivar tells Zayn he won’t make it to next week.

Back inside the arena, the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day make their way out and head to the ring. They will do battle against Imperium next. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

