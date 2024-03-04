Will Ospreay identifies his three goals in AEW

Mar 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Via the AEW Revolution media scrum:

Will Ospreay says he has three goals in AEW:

1. To win World titles
2. To retire Billy Gunn
3. To get a Nando’s sponsorship

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Adriana Rizzo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal