Will Ospreay identifies his three goals in AEW
Via the AEW Revolution media scrum:
Will Ospreay says he has three goals in AEW:
1. To win World titles
2. To retire Billy Gunn
3. To get a Nando’s sponsorship
Will Ospreay says AEW has the "Most Elite Roster" ever, lists off wrestlers he wants to face and then names his 3 goals in the company:
1. Win World Titles
2. Retire Billy Gunn (watch TK's face)
3. Get Nando's Sponsorship pic.twitter.com/55wBcgU9iO
— Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) March 4, 2024
Will Ospreay showed off his bruise from his match against Konosuke Takeshita #aew #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/7G5m9rHksv
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 4, 2024