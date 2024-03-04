Will Ospreay identifies his three goals in AEW

Via the AEW Revolution media scrum:

Will Ospreay says he has three goals in AEW:

1. To win World titles

2. To retire Billy Gunn

3. To get a Nando’s sponsorship

Will Ospreay showed off his bruise from his match against Konosuke Takeshita #aew #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/7G5m9rHksv — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 4, 2024

