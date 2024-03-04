Tony Khan interested in Stephanie Vaquer, update on Kenny Omega

– Tony Khan responded back to Stephanie Shipman question during the Q&A that CMLL women will also be coming over in the talent trading. He wants to see Stephanie Vaquer in AEW and has communicated that

Tony Khan wants to see Stephanie Vaquer in #AEW

– In December of 2023, Kenny Omega announced that he was out of action “indefinitely” with what was reported as diverticulitis.

While speaking to media after the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Omega’s status for the upcoming 2024 AEW events in Canada and here was Khan’s response…

“I don’t think it would be fair to create the expectation that Kenny Omega would be cleared by then. I’m very optimistic Kenny will be coming back, but I don’t know the exact date. I think that’s an aggressive timetable. Kenny is one of AEW’s great stars and we can’t wait to have him back as soon as possible. I don’t think it would be fair to create the expectation he would be cleared by then though.”

