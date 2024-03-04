Sting’s Retirement Acknowledged On WWE RAW

The retirement of “The Icon” was acknowledged on WWE programming on Monday night.

WWE made a rare reference to AEW by acknowledging the retirement match of Sting at AEW Revolution 2024 on Sunday night in Greensboro, N.C., a bout that saw he and Darby Allin retain the AEW World Tag-Team Championships over The Young Bucks in the main event.

While the name of the show was never mentioned, Michael Cole did acknowledge Sting wrestling his final match over the weekend during WWE Raw.

“After nearly 40 years, the great Sting has retired from professional wrestling,” Cole said on commentary during Monday’s Raw. “Thanks for the memories, congratulations to Sting.”

Pat McAfee added, “Absolutely epic match last night.”

