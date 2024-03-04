Sting’s AEW stint in statistics

At 64 years old, WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Sting wrapped up his in-ring career in an AEW ring last night at Revolution in front of over 16,000 screaming fans at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Sting arrived in AEW as a surprise during the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite on December 2, 2020. It was his first appearance on TNT since the final WCW Monday Nitro episode on March 26, 2001 where he wrestled Ric Flair in the main event.

In his 38-month stint with the promotion, Sting wrestled a total of 29 times, all of which were tag team matches and all of them had one constant: Darby Allin. 28 of those matches came for AEW while one was for NOAH in Japan for The Great Muta’s retirement.

Sting was never pinned or submitted and finished his AEW career with zero loses.

Sting returned to his first match in six years on March 6, 2021 at the Revolution pay-per-view. His previous last match was on September 20, 2015 at the Night of Champions 2015 pay-per-view against Seth Rollins where he was seriously injured and had to retire.

Sting was part of 11 pay-per-view matches along the way, wrestled 12 times on Dynamite, twice on Rampage, and three times on Collision.

Apart from teaming up with Allin, other AEW stars also tagged along with him including CM Punk, Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Miro, Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, Tetsuya Naito, Hook, Adam Copeland, and Chris Jericho.

His opponents included Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Jeff Parker, Matt Lee, FTR, The Gunn Club, MJF, The Acclaimed, Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, The House of Black, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, The Mogul Embassy, The Butcher and The Blade, Kip Sabian, Minoru Suzuki, Chris Jericho, Swerve Strickland, Jay White, Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, The Outrunners, Lance Archer, The Righteous, Nick Wayne, Big Bill, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, The WorkHorsemen, Big Bill, and The Young Bucks.

He also worked with The Great Muta and faced AKIRA, Hakushi, and Naomichi Marufuji during the NOAH Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye” match which also involved Darby Allin.

His longest match in AEW was his Dynamite bout with CM Punk and Darby Allin against FTR and MJF in December 2021, running for just under 25 minutes while his shortest match was against The Outrunners in November 2023, also on Dynamite, running just under three minutes.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

