Sting on why he first signed with AEW

“The very first conversation I had with Tony (Khan) really said a lot because he just had something about him that just told me ‘I am gonna make sure you retire the right way, you’re gonna go out the right way. I don’t like the way you’ve been treated over here or over there. You will not be treated like that here’ and I saw an opportunity, liked Tony and I liked all the wrestlers. Male, female the whole package.

A lot of the same behind the scenes people from WCW way back when, and the brand just seemed to fit me. I was their brand and they were mine.

You know, with WCW all those years. Then to be with TNA, it kinda felt that way but not really, it never really got there for me. Then WWE jt was never quite fully there for me but this here, the whole package I had just a great appreciation, and what a good fit.

And I was right.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

