Sting news and notes

– Sting stated during the media scrum that people used to call him and Warrior “Maybeline Road Warriors.” They were meant to start together but not work together long term. They were going to kill each other “Two roided out young men.” People laugh at it but Sting says he’s shooting straight. Sting said steroid use stopped for him in 1990, says it did not stop for Warrior.

– Sting says he doesn’t have interest in being a manager or an agent. He’s open to having a talk with Tony Khan about possibly doing more things with AEW.

Lex Luger posted:

Oh what a night!!

Stinger went out in style!!

❤️

@Sting pic.twitter.com/P94bwcFhbK — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 4, 2024

TNA via X:

#ThankYouSting @Sting pic.twitter.com/792OpJj63c — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 4, 2024

