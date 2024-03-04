Sting news and notes

Mar 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Sting stated during the media scrum that people used to call him and Warrior “Maybeline Road Warriors.” They were meant to start together but not work together long term. They were going to kill each other “Two roided out young men.” People laugh at it but Sting says he’s shooting straight. Sting said steroid use stopped for him in 1990, says it did not stop for Warrior.

– Sting says he doesn’t have interest in being a manager or an agent. He’s open to having a talk with Tony Khan about possibly doing more things with AEW.

