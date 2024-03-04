Samoa Joe on the current locker room culture, AEW star taking time off

– Samoa Joe on the current AEW locker room culture…

“As far as our locker room community it’s never been tighter, it’s never been better. It’s infectious “

– A top AEW superstar will be taking some time off.

Hangman Page competed on this evening’s AEW Revolution card, but the former world champion was not 100% locked in for the event until this past week according to Fightful Select. He ended up taking the loss in the triple-threat world title matchup that also featured Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe. In the match, Page attacked two referees, which Fightful says might be what AEW uses as a storyline reason for him to take time off.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

