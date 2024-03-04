Greensboro Coliseum: “Thank you for trusting us with this responsibility”

The Greensboro Coliseum posted a heartfelt message when doors for Revolution opened yesterday afternoon.

The location was selected for historical purposes and importance in Sting’s storied career and over 16,000 fans responded by attending the show.

“Welcome to Greensboro Coliseum. We recognize the importance of this moment. To Sting. To the fans. To AEW. To professional wrestling,” the message said. “Thank you for trusting us with this responsibility. We are honored to be hosting this event. We are just as excited as you are.”

It continued, “Tonight, we continue the legacy. History has been made here many times. Tonight is different. Tonight is for The Icon. Tonight is for Sting. Welcome to the Revolution.”

Before the show started, Coliseum Deputy Director Scott Johnson presented Sting, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Ric Flair, and Darby Allin, with their custom bats while Chris Wilson, Deputy City Manager of the city of Greensboro presented Sting with a proclamation that March 3 is officially THANK YOU STING DAY in Greensboro!

Talk about an ICON-ic night! Coliseum Deputy Director Scott Johnson presented this group of LEGENDS with their custom bats, and Chris Wilson, Deputy City Manager of @greensborocity, presented Sting with a proclamation that March 3 is officially THANK YOU STING DAY in Greensboro! pic.twitter.com/uLmTcvgKmP — Greensboro Coliseum Complex (@Gbocoliseum) March 4, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

