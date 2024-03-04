Big WWE SmackDown Segment Announced For This Week

Business is going to pick up this Friday night, as the road to WrestleMania XL continues.

Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins kicked off this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw and addressed the challenge issued to them by The Bloodline duo of The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a tag-team match at night one of WrestleMania XL.

During the segment, both revealed that they will be appearing on Friday’s SmackDown to confront The Rock and Roman Reigns face-to-face in person to give them their answer to the tag-team challenge.

Make sure to join us here this Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

"Diarrhea Dwayne." – Seth Rollins has a new name for The Rock #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/C5iG5K1U0t — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) March 5, 2024

CODY AND SETH WILL GO FACE TO FACE WITH THE BLOODLINE AT SMACKDOWN THIS FRIDAY! #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/cr8rgHqBow — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) March 5, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

