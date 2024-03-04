Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a big one.

During this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, Raw G.M. Adam Pearce made an announcement regarding plans for the WWE Intercontinental Championship for WrestleMania XL.

The challenger for GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40 will be decided in a Gauntlet match next week on Raw, which will feature Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh and Chad Gable.

Additionally, a singles match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan was made official for next week’s red brand program.

