AEW to tape Collision again this week

AEW will tape next week’s episode of Collision on Thursday night.

AEW Dynamite will go down live this Wednesday night, March 6, 2024, at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

The company will return to the same market the following night, Thursday, March 7, 2024, for an AEW Collision taping for the Saturday, March 9, 2024 episode at 8/7c on TNT.

