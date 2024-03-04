AEW News and Notes

– AEW is coming to St. Louis, MO with ‘AEW Dynasty’ LIVE on PPV on Sunday, April 21st in St.Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena.

Pre-sale tickets on sale THIS WEDNESDAY 3/6 at 10am CT

General sale tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY 3/8 at 10am CT

– Former WCW star Scotty Riggs posted…

so cool to be a part of @Sting’s last match! Love and respect! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/VpEU8S0Qi3 — RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) March 4, 2024

– Tony Khan has put an end to all the strange rumors circulating about Ricky Starks being a free agent, confirming that he remains a contracted wrestler with AEW and there was never any truth to him leaving the company.

– Darby Allin will be taking an extended leave on March 27th for Mt. Everest.

