AEW News and Notes

Mar 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW is coming to St. Louis, MO with ‘AEW Dynasty’ LIVE on PPV on Sunday, April 21st in St.Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena.

Pre-sale tickets on sale THIS WEDNESDAY 3/6 at 10am CT
General sale tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY 3/8 at 10am CT

Tony Khan has put an end to all the strange rumors circulating about Ricky Starks being a free agent, confirming that he remains a contracted wrestler with AEW and there was never any truth to him leaving the company.

Darby Allin will be taking an extended leave on March 27th for Mt. Everest.

