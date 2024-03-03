WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Bakersfield, Ca / Sun Mar 3, 2024
The Complete Results from Mechanics Bank Arena:
Becky Lynch / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Damage CTRL: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane / WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky
The New Catch Republic: Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso
LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)
MVP offers anyone $10,000 if OMOS can be body slammed. Akira Tozawa accepts the challenge and fails. OMOS defeats Akira Tozawa.
R Truth / The Miz / DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Judgment Day: WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor / JD McDonagh / Dominick Mysterio
Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre
Thanks to @UberTieGuy in attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM