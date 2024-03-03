WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Bakersfield, Ca / Sun Mar 3, 2024

The Complete Results from Mechanics Bank Arena:

Becky Lynch / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Damage CTRL: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane / WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky

The New Catch Republic: Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)

MVP offers anyone $10,000 if OMOS can be body slammed. Akira Tozawa accepts the challenge and fails. OMOS defeats Akira Tozawa.

R Truth / The Miz / DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Judgment Day: WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor / JD McDonagh / Dominick Mysterio

Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre

