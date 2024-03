WWE Road to Wrestlemania / Palm Springs, Ca / Sat Mar 2, 2024

The Complete Results from Acrisure Arena:

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa

MVP offers $10,000 to anyone who can knock OMOS off of his feet. Akira Tozawa answers the challenge. OMOS defeats Tozawa.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso

R Truth / The Miz / DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Judgment Day: Damian Priest / Finn Balor / JD McDonagh / Dominick Mysterio

The New Catch Republic: Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Becky Lynch / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Damage CTRL: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane / WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky

Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre

Thanks to @B_Thompson75 and @beaugbowden in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

