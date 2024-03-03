WWE News and Notes

– According to reports from Fightful Select, the reactions to Tiffany Stratton’s performances have caught the attention of WWE officials, who are now anticipating and acknowledging her popularity as they plan upcoming shows.

– WWE recently trademarked the name “Saquon Shugars” and during last nights NXT house show, it was confirmed that it’s the new name for Lucky Ali.

– During a recent interview with WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond, Jey Uso was asked about the possibility of reforming The Usos with brother Jimmy as well as making amends with Solo Sikoa. He said “Roman knows this, my brothers know this, but as long as the Tribal Chief got his finger on Jimmy and Solo, its never gonna happen.”

– Asuka posted on Twitter:

