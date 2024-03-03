William Regal and Natalya notes

– William Regal will at some point soon be returning as a semi-regular presence on NXT TV. For those hoping to see more of the Englishman on their screens, it looks like you’ll be disappointed. As per Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, there are currently no plans to feature Regal on-screen full-time in any capacity. Of course, those plans could always change, but for now, it appears the Gentleman Villain will be kept off television.

– Natalya On Casting For Herself & her father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart..

During a recent appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Nattie opened up about her dream casting choices, including wanting Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney to portray her in a hypothetical film.

“Well, it’s funny because like, I love Sydney Sweeney. So I’m like, ‘Sydney Sweeney should play Nattie.’ I think Sydney Sweeney should play me. I think she’s so talented. She’s so pretty. So like, I’m gonna go with somebody that’s really pretty

As for her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, Natalya believes that noted wrestling fan and Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser would be perfect for the role.

“I love Paul Walter Hauser and I think he’s so talented, but I love that he loves wrestling,” she said. “He is a huge wrestling fan and he loves the industry. He’s passionate about it. He’s wrestled. In his acceptance speech at the Emmys, he called out Matt Cardona in his acceptance speech and was like because he’s getting ready to have a match with him. Paul, Walter Hauser loves wrestling. He has so much respect for wrestling, but the more I look at old footage of my dad, the more that I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Paul would be a great Jim Neidhart. I’ve said this before, but I can’t unsee Paul as my dad, I think he would play such a great Jim Neidhart. When I start fantasy casting, I would cast Paul.”

