Video: Kyle O’Reilly is back

Roderick Strong defeats Orange Cassidy to becomes the new AEW International Champion.

After the match, Kyle O’Reilly enters the ring. After a staredown between United Kingdom and O’Reilly, Kyle hugs Roderick and Bennett offers him a Undisputed Kingdom shirt. O’Reilly thinks about it, but hands the shirt back and whispers something into Strong’s ear and leaves.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

