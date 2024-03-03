Tammy “Sunny” Sytch says McMahon was never once “out of line” with her

The BirdCallsLive YouTube channel, a channel which interviews female inmates, got in touch with WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch for a one-hour one-on-one where a variety of subjects were discussed, including the fall of Vince McMahon.

Sytch said that she was “floored” when she heard about what happened to the once WWE Chairman and CEO and jokingly called him a dirty old man.

“He is almost 80! I am surprised he can still get it up at 80,” she quipped.

But Sytch said that during her stint with the company where she was the queen of the locker room and the most downloaded female on the Internet at one point, McMahon was never once out of line with her.

Sytch also said that she found it weird that the girl who sued him, Janel Grant, looked like a familiar face.

“Doesn’t she look a hell of a lot like his daughter Stephanie?” the former Diva asked.

Earlier in the interview, Sytch also talked about being recognized in prison and getting all kind of weird requests from fellow inmates, including someone asking for a signed ID and signed underwear so they could sell them on eBay.

Sytch now call the Lowell Correctional Institution, an all-women’s prison north of Ocala, her home for the next 17 years.

