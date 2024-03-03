More social media posts dedicated to Sting
– Tony Schiavone posted:
Today is a celebration of one of the greatest performers ever in pro wrestling. From the first time I held a mic for @Sting at the TBS studios in 1987 to the career making match against Flair in 1988 to watching him doing crazy things in the ring here in AEW, I’ve been amazed at… pic.twitter.com/8AR5QDY2rP
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 3, 2024
– Tommy Dreamer posted:
Thank you @Sting https://t.co/Zl6DfoyYZO
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 3, 2024
– Booker T posted:
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) March 3, 2024
– Malakai Black on Sting’s last match & retirement:
“Sting wanting to tell a specific story with the mist & wanting to match his face paint to Malakai’s was one of the coolest things I’ve experienced in my career”
#sting #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/29JFN2Sw1q
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 3, 2024