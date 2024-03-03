Lance Archer comments on how he presented in AEW

“How I feel is that my character and the way I’ve presented myself is always valuable at any moment. It’s not whether you’re there all the time or in and out.

The thing is that I feel like the Murderhawk Monster is a character, a personality, and me myself, I’m somebody that anytime I show up, it doesnt matter what has happened in the past, at that moment everyone there believes I could take down any one of the AEW stars.”

– Lance Archer, (on his usage in All Elite Wrestling)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

