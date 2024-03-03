GoFundMe campaign launched to help with Virgil’s funeral cost

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with the funeral costs of Michael “Virgil” Jones who passed away earlier this week at the age of 61.

Virgil had no life insurance and the family is asking for financial help other than help put him to his final rest.

The fundraiser is being done by referee Mark Charles III on behalf of the Jones family and hopes to reach the $20,000 goal.

As of press time, nearly $13,000 have been raised, with Chris Jericho donating the largest sum of $5,000.

To contribute go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/virgil-michael-jones

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

