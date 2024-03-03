Cody Rhodes and Lex Luger tweet regarding Sting’s final match, note on Virgil’s actual age

– Fightful confirmed with Virgil’s management team that Virgil told everyone his birthday is June 13, 1962 but his REAL birthday is April 7, 1951! He was 11 years older than he said he was. Virgil was actually 40 when he won the Million Dollar Title in 1991.

– Cody Rhodes Posted the Following on X/Twitter About Sting Final Match

– Lex Luger seems to confirm he will be in attendance for Sting’s final match

My how time flys by!!

Tonight is gonna be so special!

Love you my friend ❤️

⁦@Sting⁩ pic.twitter.com/3Lio7UvhWn — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 3, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

