Chelsea Green: “I was really negative in NXT when I first got hired by WWE”

In a candid conversation on the Lightweights Podcast, Chelsea Green opened up about her transformation from a negative mindset during her initial WWE tenure to a more positive outlook upon her return. Green, who first joined WWE’s NXT brand in 2018 and made sporadic appearances on the main roster until 2021, returned to the company last year with a renewed perspective.

During her first stint with WWE, Green admitted to harboring a negative attitude, attributing it to feeling underutilized. “No, definitely not… I was really negative in NXT when I first got hired by WWE. I really felt like I was given absolutely nothing,” Green shared. However, her release from WWE and subsequent return to the independent circuit served as a pivotal turning point. “It was really eye-opening when I was released, and I did go back onto the indies and I did make a lot out of nothing. The ball started rolling and then I realized, gosh, you could get so much more out of being positive,” she reflected.

Green also acknowledged that, in hindsight, she could have approached her challenges in NXT differently to forge a path for herself. “100 percent, I could have tried to change my situations to get further in NXT. I wasn’t given that many opportunities to thrive. But still, the opportunities I was given, I could have made something out of them,” she stated. Now, with a limited in-ring time on the main roster, Green has been lauded as “the best rehire by Triple H,” a testament to her ability to maximize her impact with minimal opportunities. “I only wrestle for two-to-three minutes. It’s just what I do on my days off that make people think that. It’s what I do with those three minutes,” Green concluded, highlighting the power of a positive mindset in achieving success.

These photos were taken at my first @WWE tryout, 9 years ago. pic.twitter.com/gMobq3tglm — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 3, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

