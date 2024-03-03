AEW Revolution 2024 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the sold out Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, AEW presents Revolution 2024 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

PPV: Sting and Darby Allin vs The Young Bucks in a tornado tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team titles; Samoa Joe vs “Hangman” Adam Page vs Swerve Strickland in a three-way match for the AEW World title; “Timeless” Toni Storm vs Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s title; Eddie Kingston vs Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Crown title; Christian Cage vs Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT title; Orange Cassidy vs Roderick Strong for the AEW International title; Will Ospreay vs Konosuke Takeshita; FTR vs Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli; Chris Jericho vs Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Lance Archer vs Hook vs Brian Cage vs Magnus vs Dante Martin in an All-Star Scramble match with the winner receiving a future AEW World title shot.

ZERO HOUR: Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale; Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Jay White vs Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen in a 12-man tag team match.

The Zero Hour show will kick off at 7PM ET and will air on all of AEW’s social media properties while the pay-per-view starts at 8PM ET and will air on Bleacher Report for those in North America and Triller.TV everywhere else.

