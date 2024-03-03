A note on the AEW Revolution PPV set, note on Becky Lynch’s new book

– In an excerpt taken from Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Becky Lynch revealed that she requested to WWE that she should have dropped the Raw Women’s Championship to Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. The request would of course be turned down by the company. She said “I had recommended that she take the title from me at WrestleMania… I had been a babyface champion for so long and could feel the audience beginning to turn on me. I had gone from underdog to top dog and such a situation can’t overstay its welcome. We needed to make more female contenders and what better way to do that than having them win the title on the grandest stage of them all? Everyone wins. Except me, whose request was denied. I wanted to lose, but I would actually win, so it was a loss… Sigh. Wrestling is confusing.”

– Andrew Zarian of the “Mat Men” podcast, said on Wrestling Observer Live that he has seen the new AEW stage setup and the tunnels are making a return.

Andrew Zarian on WOL said he saw the new #AEW set and the TUNNELS ARE BACK and it "looks great"! pic.twitter.com/CPDxbOnV3m — Jack Cassidy  (@RealJackCassidy) March 3, 2024

“The entrance tunnels are back and they look great!”

