Video: Dawn Marie on why she didn’t go public with wrongful termination suit against WWE

Dawn Marie Shares Why She Didn’t Go Public With Wrongful Termination Suit Against WWE

“Vince McMahon fired me when I was pregnant or because I was pregnant. That’s a whole another story. But again, I guess I’m just that person. That we handled it, it was business. And that’s it. Years later I actually had to call Vince for something. I had to tell him that Captain Lou had passed. His family wanted me to call him and I did. It was so funny, it was the first time ever since the lawsuit. You know, I walked out on Vince twice in mediation… He had his lawyers. But I walked out twice. I was like… That’s a whole other story.

“So anyway, he… I called him for Captain Lou, and told him. And he was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ Then we were talking about that and he said, ‘You know what Dawn?’ He’s like, ‘I have more respect for you today than I did when you worked here.’ I was like, ‘Oh really Vince? Why is that?’ ‘The way you handled your business [mimics Vince McMahon’s laugh].’ I was like, ‘Okay. Well Vince, I have more respect for you too. You actually followed through. And the way you handled your business.’ And we laughed.

“We had a good little laugh and you know, that was the olive branch. It’s just business. Yeah, it is what it is. But like at that time there was like Geraldo and Nancy Grace. And…. I don’t know. They were all calling me. They all wanted me on their shows to sh-t on them. But I would never sh*t on the business. Never. I would never. It’s just how I was raised in the business. You don’t shit on it. By shitting on the business I’m shitting on everyone that came before me. How dare I? I can’t do that. So I just handled my business and that was it. I never went public. I never cried about it. No. I did not want to do that.”

“Awesome [working with Vince McMahon]. It was professional. He was always respectful. I’ve had my lawsuit with Vince afterwards and I had my own issues with Vince. But I have nothing but… I almost feel weird saying it. Like, when I worked with him I had nothing but respect for him. Even after the lawsuit. Business is just business. You got to just handle it. And the reason why is… Think about it. He ran this huge company, he was at every TV. Okay? The owner, CEO, whatever, all of it.

