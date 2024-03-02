Video: Dakota Kai turns against Bayley on Smackdown

Mar 2, 2024 - by James Walsh

During the last night’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Bayley and Dakota Kai took on Asuka and Kairi Sane in a tag team match. The match was hyped up as Dakota’s return to the ring from injury.

Bayley was being double teamed and when she went for a tag, Dakota betrayed Bayley by jumping off the apron. The match was thrown out and Damage CTRL continued to attacked Bayley. Women’s champion Iyo Sky took a shot at Bayley and celebrated with the rest of Damage CTRL.

