Update on the WWE-All Japan partnership

Monthly Puroresu reports that Nakajima was signed to AJPW with intentions of him going to NXT as Triple Crown Champion. The deal was made by a 3rd party and has annoyed people in both AJPW & NOAH.

WWE interest is now dead and they refused to send anyone over for the Championship Carnival. The AJPW president and executives have heat for trying to stray from Giant Baba’s vision of AJPW as well as trying to force a partnership with WWE through a 3rd party.

Charlie Dempsey’s appearance and match failed to meet expectations and the belief is that WWE isn’t interested in Nakajima. To add, AJPW fans don’t like the WWE bootlicking or their creative direction and NOAH has accused WWE of talent poaching.

